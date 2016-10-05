Axe falls on city BJP unit president

: The crisis over denial of nominated posts for BJP leaders has deepened with the suspension of BJP city president Dasam Umamaheshwara Raju on Tuesday.

BJP State president and MP K. Hari Babu, in a note released to the media by party’s State general secretary Jammula Shyam Kishore, said Mr. Umamaheshwara Raju had been suspended with immediate effect for violating party discipline.

‘Unilateral decision’

Meanwhile, the suspension created a rift among members of the party in the city. Supported by various Morcha leaders, Mr. Raju held a press conference terming the decision one-sided.

He asked the party leadership to inquire into the issue by forming a committee and take action. “Any action followed by a proper inquiry will be accepted but not the unilateral decision taken now,” Mr. Raju said.

Referring to the attack by party activists on the party office on Monday which became the cause for suspension, Mr. Raju said, “Some activists of the party attacked the office, but I am no way connected with it. Without making any inquiry, the party leadership linked theattack to me and took action,” he said.

He said he did not get any official communication from the higher-ups regarding the suspension and would continue as city chief until clarity emerged on the matter.