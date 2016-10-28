Mudupudi Dhanalakshmi has been appointed Krishna district Mahila Congress president. Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sunkara Padmasree in a statement on Thursday said the Mahila Congress would play an active role in serving the people of the capital.

Capital committee

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy announced the “Capital Area Protection Committee” with 25 members in a press release from Andhra Ratnabhavan here on Thursday.

Bandla Punna Rao has been appointed chairman of the committee and Tadikonda Assembly incharge T.J.R Sudhakar Babu has been appointed coordinator.