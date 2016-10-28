Vijayawada

Appointed

Mudupudi Dhanalakshmi has been appointed Krishna district Mahila Congress president. Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sunkara Padmasree in a statement on Thursday said the Mahila Congress would play an active role in serving the people of the capital.

Capital committee

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy announced the “Capital Area Protection Committee” with 25 members in a press release from Andhra Ratnabhavan here on Thursday.

Bandla Punna Rao has been appointed chairman of the committee and Tadikonda Assembly incharge T.J.R Sudhakar Babu has been appointed coordinator.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:30:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Appointed/article16084319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY