Antique furniture, brass artefacts big draw at Lifestyle show

The ongoing The Hindu MetroPlus Lifestyle Show 2016 at ‘A’ Convention Centre is drawing good response. The reason perhaps is that it has something for everybody. The four-day fusion fare is a perfect blend of utility and opulence, tradition and modern, and also takes care of the oscillating tastes of the present day customer.

The well-timed festival season is diverting sizeable crowd of shoppers to the exhibition venue. Of the myriad collection available in the 100-odd stalls put up by vendors from across the country, a few of them in particular are hogging the limelight.

While each segment has its own pull, traditional paintings, antique furniture, brass artefacts and murals are a big rage.

The visitors can’t have enough of the stuff rolled out by traders that gather here to cater to the needs of the local crowd.

Tanjore paintings, known for their rich and traditional appeal, are a major attraction for people with a penchant for a perfect décor for their drawing rooms. Bronze statues preferred for their durability and attractiveness and brass figurines with their pristine glow are instant attention-grabbers. Expensive but worth their money, these brass artefacts make perfect modern age decorative pieces.

Fusion of arts in the furniture segment has brought to the fore rare aesthetic charm. “People of Vijayawada city have never disappointed us. We are hoping good business this year as well. The gap of two years has added to our hope,” says Y.P. Roopesh of Bengaluru-based Sai Siddeshwara Arts and Frames.

The stall has antique furniture, brass artefacts and metal murals, the prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 10 lakh. People here usually buy on last two days probably because they expect best price in the final days,” he says with a smile.