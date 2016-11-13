Anganwadi schoolchildren steal the show

It was a day out for the kids studying in the Anganwadi Schools across the State. As many as 150 pre-school children enrolled in the centres participated in the fancy dress competitions organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department here on Saturday.

Roles such as ‘Golla Bhama’, ‘Anganwadi Queen’, ‘Gopika Stree’, ‘Bharata Matha’, ‘Palleturi Paduchu’, ‘Rythu’ and other characters dominated the show. Dressed in colourful attires and traditional dresses, the kids walked the ramp.

“The competitions were organised in connection with the Children’s Day celebrations on November 14. Students from over 50 Anganwadi Schools participated in the competitions. Earlier, the participants emerged winners in the district and regional-level competitions,” said WD&CW Regional Joint Director T.V. Srinivas.

Several events including fancy dress, well baby show, rhymes, story and poem telling, songs, elocution, essay writing and running race competitions were conducted for students, said WD&CW Krishna District Project Director K. Krishna Kumari. “The well baby and fancy shows explained how healthy the babies taking nutritious diet in Anganwadi Centres are, and the maintenance of the pre-schools being run by the government. The shows also stressed the need for supplying nutritious food and breastfeeding for babies,” Ms. Krishna Kumari said.

Assistant Project Director Swaroopa Rani said prizes would be given to the winners during the Children’s Day celebrations on Monday. Mahila Pranganam officer Prasanna, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officers, supervisors and Anganwadi teachers and workers from different districts participated.