An exposure to police duties, weapons

Students of various schools and colleges on Monday had an exposure to different types of weapons used by police in security operations.

As part of the ongoing Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week being observed from October 15 to 21, the police are organising programmes including essay writing, open houses at police stations, dog shows and photo exhibition.

On Monday, many children attended the dog show presented by the handlers. The tracking and sniffer dogs performed feats as instructed by the handlers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) G.V.G. Ashok Kumar explained to the students the types of weapons and dogs and their duties. In a documentary, the Traffic Police briefed the children the reasons for road accidnts and road safety and traffic rules.

The students went round the photo exhibition arranged on the Krishna Pushkarams which detailed the services rendered by the police for the elderly and the specially challenged devotees at the bathing ghats, bus and railway stations and at the pushkar nagars.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Zone) K. Srinivas explained to the students different police wings and their duties. Police officers of Armed Reserve, Traffic, Central Crime Station, Task Force and other wings participated.