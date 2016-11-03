Amit Shah for State on November 26

BJP national president Amit Shah will address a farmers’ rally at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on November 26 as per a tentative programme drawn up by his party’s Andhra Pradesh unit.

Party’s A.P. affairs in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh told media persons here on Wednesday that Mr. Shah would participate in a public meeting in Rayalaseema region in January or February.

Party panels

Meanwhile, the party has, as part of its organisational overhaul, made appointments to 19 departments / committees during its two-day workshop that began here on Tuesday. Ministers Kamineni Srinivasa Rao and P. Manikyala Rao and Narsapuram MP Gokaraju Gangaraju have been appointed members of the most important governance and Centre-State coordination committee. BJMM national in-charge D. Purandeswari, Rajamah- endravaram MLA Akula Satyanarayana, K. Rajamohan Reddy (former TDP leader from Kadapa) and P.V. Satyanarayana (party official spokesman) constitute the State party’s policy research committee. Kanna Lakshminarayana , State party general secretary S. Suresh Reddy, Bharatiya Janata SC Morcha State president Dara Sambaiah and former MLA K.K.V.V.V. Satyanarayana Reddy, and former MP Kanithi Viswanatham are members of the political feedback committee.