Allow children to take part in sports, parents urged

MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has said the change in lifestyle was causing stress among children and majority of the school goers were suffering from mental and health disorders due to lack of physical activity. He asked the parents to allow their wards to participate in games, sports, arts, cultural activities along with studies for shaping up a child into a good citizen.
Speaking at the Children’s Day celebrations organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officials along with other departments and Child Protection Network (CPN) here on Monday, the speakers recalled their childhood days in schools and asked the kids to enjoy their childhood. They recalled the services of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on whose birthday Children’s Day is being celebrated.
Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha said that every child is a blossoming flower and the homes, schools and gardens are flower gardens.
“It is our responsibility to prevent the young and innocent minds from bad habits and protect them. Hope the children will elevate into greater heights,” Ms. Anuradha said and blessed them of all success.
Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang assured to extend all help in protecting child rights and welfare.
