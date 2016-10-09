Vijayawada

AgriGold victims stage dharna

AgriGold victims staging a protest seeking justice in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Demand that the government expedite the probe into the case, auction the seized properties of the company and do justice for the victims.

Responding to the State-wide call given by AgriGold Agents’ and Depositors Welfare Association, the victims staged a dharna at Ramavarappadu ring road in the city, on Saturday.

The victims carrying placards raised slogans demanding that the government expedite the investigation in the case, auction the seized properties of the company and do justice for the victims.

CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna, former Rajya Sabha member P. Madhu, state joint secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and Mahila Sangam leaders participated in the protest.

Police took the protesters into custody and released them later. The leaders allege that the government was not taking the issue seriously though some lakhs of people invested money in AgriGold and threatened to intensify the agitation.

The leaders reached Machavaram police station and expressed protest over the arrest of the victims and the party leaders.

