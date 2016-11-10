AgriGold victims organise rally in city, arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association, when they took out a rally in the city demanding that government expedite the auction process of the company’s assets and do justice for them.

Hundreds of AgriGold victims gathered at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and marched towards the Chief Minister’s camp office. Stating that there was no permission for the agitation, police arrested them near the railway station.

CM promises justice

They raised slogans demanding that the government intervene into the matter, sell the lands, office buildings and other properties belonging to AgriGold Group of Companies and distribute the money to the depositors.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu responded to the AgroGold scam and termed it as a major fraud. The issue would be discussed in the Cabinet and justice would be done to the victims, he assured.