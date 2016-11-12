AgriGold assets to be auctioned on Dec. 19

Here is some good news for depositors who invested their money in AgriGold Group of Companies. The APCID, which is investigating the case, is making arrangements for auctioning the properties of the firm. The High Court, which is monitoring the investigation into the case, will auction the assets on December 19. CID officials said they confiscated properties at nine places in Vijayawada under G.O 23, 27 and 21.

As per the court directions, the CID officials will release a press statement of the value of the properties by November 28, and interested can visit the assets by December 6, the CID police said in a statement here.