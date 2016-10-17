AgriGold agents plan padayatra

AgriGold Agents and Customers Welfare Association will organise a padayatra from Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram to the Interim Secretariat Complex at Velagapudi on November 9.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, association honorary president M. Nageswara Rao said that the participants would carry photographs of agents and customers who were victims of the scam.

The government was playing a spectator role. If the government failed to find a solution in a fortnight, the association would organise the padayatra, he said adding that the association would submit petitions at revenue offices every Monday starting from October 17.