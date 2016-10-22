Adventure sports course concludes

First time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, a professional five-day adventure sports course for a team of 70 students, was conducted at CBR Academy, Kethanakonda that concluded on Friday.

Students were taught rudiments of adventure activities such as basics of climbing, rappelling, rock climbing, jummer climbing, first aid, trekking and exploration.

The students were taught climbing 6ft-high boulders and later graduated to rocks as high as 250ft-high. An exploration trek was organized to make students familiar with the forest environment and taught them how to do a safe and responsible trekking especially in reserved forest.

The students were from all districts of Andhra Pradesh studying in Government schools colleges in the age group of 20 years took part.

The course has been conducted under guidance of Shekhar Babu, recipient of Tenzing Norway National Adventure Award, who climbed several death zone mountains including Mt. Everest. More details about adventure sports can be had from Raghu 9493362436 or Raja Shekhar 8885579707.