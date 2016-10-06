Aasirtha wins two medals at Delhi tourney

Guntur’s upcoming tennis player L. Aasirtha secured second place in the team event and third in singles of the all India Kendriya Vidyalaya School tennis tournament held at R.K.Kanna Tennis Stadium at New Delhi recently.

Thus she is qualified for the all India School Games Federation tennis tournament to be held at Bangalore in December from the KVS team.

Earlier, she bagged gold in the singles, in the Regional sports meet held at Hyderabad in August. Aasirtha is studying Class VIII at Kendirya Vidayala, Nallapadu and she trains at the tennis courts of N.T.R.Municipal Stadium.