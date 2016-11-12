ATMs not configured to handle Rs. 2,000 notes

The ATMs across the country may not be able to dispense cash though the banks have enough stock of Rs. 2,000 currency notes.

The banks haven’t geared up to issue Rs. 2,000 notes through the ATMs. The banks will have to configure the ATMs to load the Rs. 2,000 notes in the machines. But, a majority of banks, including the SBI, sources say, haven’t configured the ATMs. The loading of cash into ATM machines and configuration is done by an outsourced company.

The banks are waiting for approval from their headquarters to take necessary steps in that direction.

The banks will have to pay Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 to configure one ATM to the outsourced company as service charge. As it is a costly proposition, the bank authorities are asking the outsourced companies to do it centrally, but the latter are uninterested, highly placed sources say. The banks have almost run out of Rs. 100 notes. The currency chests in Vijayawada have also dried up.

The currency chest authorities are waiting for Rs. 100 currency despatched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As a result,the banks can neither replenish Rs. 100 notes until they receive from the chests, nor can load the Rs. 2,000 notes for want of configuration.

According to RBI data, there are 1,03,282 on site ATMs of 56 banks, across the country. Likewise, 98,579 off site ATMs are catering to the needs of customers.

This year, up to July, 75, 21,33,454 transactions took place at the ATMs. As many as 6,06,314 transactions using credit cards were done during July. Customers are also unwilling to accept Rs. 2,000 notes in view of non- availability of lower denomination notes.

