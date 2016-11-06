APCCIF seeks establishment of five logistics parks

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) stressed on the need for the establishment of logistics parks in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kakinada and another one either in Anantapur or Kurnool to transform the State into a logistics hub.

The APCCIF also asserted that the replacement of toll gates with a smart card-based collection system, a proposal being studied by the Central government, would help in reducing the transportation costs and save huge quantities of fuel burnt by automobiles at the toll gates.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, APCCIF president M. Murali Krishna said while the Central government weighed the pros and cons of the electronic toll collection, the State government could bring down the costs of transportation by improving efficiencies in its road infrastructure.

The government should take necessary steps to reduce the logistics cost, which is as high as 14 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product compared to the global average of 9.5 per cent.

“A comprehensive logistics policy that factors in the importance of multi-modal systems of transportation comprising sea and airports, roads and the railways and their connectivity to the hinterland is the need of the hour,” Mr. Krishna stated.

APCCIF general secretary P. Bhaskar Rao said the State government should set up an autonomous body that coordinates with the Central government, industry and service organisations.

APCCIF president M. Murali Krishna says the State can bring down the costs of transportation by improving efficiencies in road infrastructure