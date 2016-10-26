AP revenue touches Rs. 22,800 crore during first half year

The revenue earning departments -- excise, stamps and registrations, mines and land revenue have achieved a growth of 13.05 per cent compared to 10.99 per cent during the last fiscal. The State government received Rs. 22,800.09 crore compared to last year’s Rs. 20,166.86 crore during the first half year.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with revenue earning departments here on Tuesday.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the Commercial Taxes Department received Rs. 16,593.17 crore, while the Excise Department achieved Rs. 2,051.90 crore. The earnings of the Stamps and Registration Department stood at R. 2,054 crore, while the land revenue was Rs. 130 crore. The total revenues, including Rs. 26 crore of the Forest Department, stood at Rs.22,800 crore.

Visakhapatnam district stood first in revenue generation with Rs. 5,999.87 crore, while Vizianagaram district was at bottom with revenue of Rs. 301.49 crore. West Godavari district bagged second position with its revenue of Rs. 5174.89 crore.

Mr. Naidu, however, stressed the need for a scientific analysis of statistics and performance of the departments. The analysis was essential to create a healthy competition among the departments.

Take for instance, the East Godavari district was lagging in commercial taxes and forest; Kadapa had a shortfall in land revenue, he said, adding, “A consultancy could be hired for that purpose or an organisation could be floated.”

Mr. Naidu, going further, stressed the need for setting up standards in the departments, which provide services directly to the public. Those departments should do away with old ways and adopt technology to keep up pace in the race. The change should be seen within a month’s time, he said.

Tardy progress

Expressing displeasure over the tardy progress in the implementation of technology in the Stamps and Registration Department, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the people still relied on document writers though registrations were made online. Without the intervention of a third person, one should be able to register their assets and land, he said.