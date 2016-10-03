ANR’s birth anniversary celebrated

The Akkineni Foundation of India celebrated the 93th birth anniversary of veteran film actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the city on Sunday.

Turlapati Kutumba Rao and former MLC Ilapuram Venkaiah felicitated educationists, B. Panduranga Rao and N.V. Surendra Babu, and artistes, Chitturu Mayurnath, grandson of Padmasri Awardee Chitturi Nagaiah and Kala Kiran.

Professor Panduranga Rao is the dean (students affairs) of Siddhartha Engineering College and he was the architect of many projects, and Mr. Surendra Babu is the director Vemu Institution of Technology, Chittoor. He provided placements for many students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nageswara Rao and artiste Bolisetty Radhakrishna Murthy recalled the services of ANR to the film industry and to the field of education.