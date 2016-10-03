ANR’s birth anniversary celebrated

The Akkineni Foundation of India celebrated the 93th birth anniversary of veteran film actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the city on Sunday.
Turlapati Kutumba Rao and former MLC Ilapuram Venkaiah felicitated educationists, B. Panduranga Rao and N.V. Surendra Babu, and artistes, Chitturu Mayurnath, grandson of Padmasri Awardee Chitturi Nagaiah and Kala Kiran.
Professor Panduranga Rao is the dean (students affairs) of Siddhartha Engineering College and he was the architect of many projects, and Mr. Surendra Babu is the director Vemu Institution of Technology, Chittoor. He provided placements for many students.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nageswara Rao and artiste Bolisetty Radhakrishna Murthy recalled the services of ANR to the film industry and to the field of education.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.