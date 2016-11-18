ALC celebrates National Book Week

P.G. Library and Fr. Gordon U.G. Library of Andhra Loyola College on Thursday showcased the diverse and unique books of various disciplines on the eve of National Book Week celebrations.
Books of National Geographic collections from 1935 and soft copies of the same from 1888, the Indian Constitution in two volumes, Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi Salt Satyagraha March, museums, speeches, religious collections, the great mathematician Ramanujam’s “Unpublished Papers”, his hand written books are displayed. Also, the Oxford English dictionary in twelve volumes and others were exhibited.
Later, different competitions like essay writing, Sudoku and quiz were conducted, and about 180 students have participated. P.G vice-principal Fr. Rex Angelo, emphasised the need for reading saying: “Reading makes a full man, conference a ready man and writing an exact man.”
Librarian Dr. G.A. Prasad Rao, explained the importance of the National Book Week celebrations. The programme was organised by T. Roja Mani, P.G Librarian.
Principal Fr. G. A. P. Kishore, co-ordinator Manjula, Vice-Principal N. Bharathi, and others were present.
