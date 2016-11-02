Vijayawada

AINC seeks CBI inquiry into Bhopal ‘encounter’

Members of the All India National Council (AINC) alleged that the Bhopal police shot dead eight unarmed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists and termed the incident as a fake encounter.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, AINC convener Shaik Abdul Rehaman said the victims were facing allegations and their guilt was not proved in any court, but the police branded them as terrorists and killed them.

Council general secretary Shaik Ameen Peera demanded that the Madhya Pradesh government order a probe into the fake encounter, release the CCTV footages of the prison and explain how the eight SIMI activists escaped from the central jail.

Expressing doubts on the killings, Mr. Abdul Rehaman demanded that the police book criminal cases against those involved in the encounter and order a CBI inquiry.

“How can the police kill the suspects in fake encounters, when they are just facing charges and the cases were under trial in courts,” Mr. Rehaman questioned.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:48:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/AINC-seeks-CBI-inquiry-into-Bhopal-%E2%80%98encounter%E2%80%99/article16087502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY