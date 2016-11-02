AINC seeks CBI inquiry into Bhopal ‘encounter’

Members of the All India National Council (AINC) alleged that the Bhopal police shot dead eight unarmed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists and termed the incident as a fake encounter.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, AINC convener Shaik Abdul Rehaman said the victims were facing allegations and their guilt was not proved in any court, but the police branded them as terrorists and killed them.

Council general secretary Shaik Ameen Peera demanded that the Madhya Pradesh government order a probe into the fake encounter, release the CCTV footages of the prison and explain how the eight SIMI activists escaped from the central jail.

Expressing doubts on the killings, Mr. Abdul Rehaman demanded that the police book criminal cases against those involved in the encounter and order a CBI inquiry.

“How can the police kill the suspects in fake encounters, when they are just facing charges and the cases were under trial in courts,” Mr. Rehaman questioned.