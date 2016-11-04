Vijayawada

AIDWA condemns love festival

The All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has demanded that the State government withdraw its plans to organise a beach love festival in Visakhapatnam.

AIDWA State secretary D. Rama Devi on Thursday said the government was promoting unfettered western culture under the garb of promoting tourism and attracting investments.

Fashion shows, belly dances etc. were being organised by Mumbai-based Positive Global Services with the cooperation of the government. The event would be organised from February 12 to 14 as per the reports, she said.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 2:58:49 AM |

