ACB traps Reddygudem SI, HC and station writer

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted a raid on Reddygudem police station and trapped sub-inspector K. Ramesh, head constable K. Ratna Raju and writer, B. Chanti Babu, while they were allegedly accepting Rs. 10,000 as bribe.

According to Banavath Prasad, who was the complainant, he beat his son-in-law B. Arjun, over a petty issue and the Reddygudem police registered a case under Section 324 of IPC. Mr. Prasad was arrested and released on station bail.

However, police said that Arjun suffered bleeding injuries and said that they would alter the case under Section 326 of IPC. When Prasad urged not to alter section in the case, the SI allegedly demanded Rs. 15,000 and struck the deal for Rs. 10,000.

“We caught the writer while taking the amount as per the instructions of the SI. The head constable mounted pressure on the complainant by making repeated phone calls,” said ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) V. Gopala Krishna.

The bribe amount has been seized and all the three were taken into custody, the DSP said. ACB CIs Venkateshwarlu and Srinivas participated in the raid.

“Mr. Ramesh earlier worked in Traffic wing and in Thotlavallur police station in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate. We are inquiring into his service during his stint in the city,” Mr. Gopala Krishna said.