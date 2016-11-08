ACAP, SAAP to encourage Sport Climbing in State

In the wake of the climbing event finding a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Adventure Club of Andhra Pradesh (ACAP) has geared up to promote the sport across the State.

It is going to bring up a permanent climbing wall in the State in association with the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), according to ACAP founder K. Ranga Rao who is an ex-officio member of the Indian Mountaineering Federation.

At a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Rao said youth in the city were keen on climbing activity and professionalising them can enable them compete in big events. He said youth were already getting trained in Hyderabad.

He said sports climbing would help athletes develop physically and mentally.

Mr. Rao said selection tests would be conducted with the support of the SAAP at the Youth Hostel, Hyderabad, on November 19 and 20.

The selected candidates would participate in the two-day South Zone Sports Climbing competition jointly organised by the ACAP and the Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF) at Bangalore from November 26.

He said climbing involved conquering an artificial wall made of epoxy resin towering over 60 feet and competitions would be held in three categories — Lead, Bouldering and Speed climbing.

Aspirants can contact the association at 9394883999 or 98489270575.