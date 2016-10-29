A.P. poised for interruption-free power supply

The government is implementing an action plan for making the State power interruption–free with an investment of over Rs.1 lakh crore in the power sector over the next five years in both public and private sectors. Thirty per cent of it goes into solar and wind energy generation and 25 per cent for transmission and distribution projects, according to an official release. The AP-Genco thermal plants coming up at Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada involve an investment of Rs.11,000 crore.

Reviewing the performance of the power sector during a teleconference on Friday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the State was fortunate to be included in the first phase of the Central government’s 24x7 power programme along with Rajasthan and Delhi. It facilitated the flow of investments into the State’s power sector.The Government of India (GoI) through Power the Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation is also extending support for the development of power sector in both rural and urban areas by sanctioning Rs.1,500 crore -- Rs.900 crore under Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna and the balance under Integrated Power Development Scheme.

The State would get initially 75 per cent as a grant. Under the energy efficiency programme, the GoI has agreed to spend Rs.5,000 crore for the next five years and over Rs.800 crore on solar parks as a cent per cent grant. With these major developments, A.P. was poised to enter the golden era, the Chief Minister observed. Principal Secretary (energy) Ajay Jain said the System Average Interruption Frequency Index and other such initiatives helped in improving the quality of power supply.

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister