A world-class airport in the making: Ashok

The tricolour tied to a 100-feet pole fluttering in front of the Vijayawada airport is a big attraction for passengers and visitors at the new terminal building.—

The extended runway to be fit to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft

Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday said a day would come when the world’s largest cargo airline FedEx could land its biggest aircraft carrying as much as 105 tonnes of goods at the fledgling Vijayawada airport.

“I am confident that this airport will reach greater heights. Once the new permanent terminal building comes up, the airport will emerge as the best in class,” he stated.

Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey said the new terminal building would cater to the growing passenger traffic for about five years within which period a regular terminal would be constructed.

The extended runway would be fit to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft like the Boeing 747 and when that happens, it will be a major milestone in the history of Vijayawada airport. The airfield had served as an Army base during World War II.

