A charming CM: Korean official

Consul-General of Republic of Korea Kyungsoo Kim, who called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday with his team, said the people of Andhra Pradesh were fortunate to have him as the Chief Minister. “Chandrababu Naidu is a charming CM,” he said showering praise on Mr. Naidu. He said the AP economy grew at 10.99 per cent despite difficulties posed by bifurcation. It was phenomenal to be ranked second in the country in ease of doing business, he said. “During your last stint as Chief Minister, we heard about your innovative leadership and development programmes. Under your leadership, we are confident that AP will emerge as investment destination.”

Mr. Naidu said Korea utilised resources from sea for economic development and AP would like to emulate the Korean model. Korea made strident steps and reached a stage to host Olympic Games. It indicated the robustness of economy, he felt. The Chief Minister invited industrialists from Korea to setup manufacturing units in the State.