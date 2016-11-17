99 held on drunken driving charge

Police produced 99 vehicle riders, who were reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol, in the court on Wednesday.

The police teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-II) conducted tests with breath analysers at different points in the city in the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday, and took the drivers into custody who were at the wheel after consuming liquor above the permissible levels. The arrested include two-wheeler riders, auto and four-wheeler drivers, said the police in a press release.

“About 15 teams of Law and Order and Traffic wings participated in the drive. The court imposed fine for some of the accused and awarded imprisonment to some drunkards. The drive will continue,” the police added.