9 held for ‘plot’ to kill Denduluru MLA

The Eluru police on Saturday arrested Reddy Appalanaidu and eight others for allegedly hatching a plan to kill Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

Addressing a press conference here, Eluru DSP G. Venkateswara Rao said former MPP of Eluru Reddy Anuradha and the MLA had political differences. Hence her husband Appalanaidu had allegedly planned to eliminate the MLA which came to light during the interrogation of rowdy-sheeter Yarlagadda Durgarao alias Nakkala Pandu who was involved in 12 cases.

Mr. Appalanaidu had also disputes with rowdy-sheeters Vijjaraju Jayaraj and Parasa Madhu in real estate business. He roped in Pandu to eliminate the two along with the MLA. The DSP said the plan to kill the MLA 10 days ago failed as the MLA did not visit his agriculture field that day.

Sheik Yakub, Sheik Latif, Sheik Nagoor, Bhattiprolu Sudheer Kumar, Betha Ratna Kumar, Gunnabattula Suresh and Rambarku Purandhar were the other arrested, said the DSP.