87 new procedures whose cost exceeds ₹1,000 included in YSR Aarogyasri scheme

The government on Thursday permitted the inclusion of 87 new procedures to the list of 1,000 procedures which exceed a treatment cost of ₹1,000 as part of the pilot project being implemented by Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (YSRAHCT), according to a G.O. (RT No. 320) issued by Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy.
YSRAHCT has also been allowed to extend the pilot project with 887 procedures (200 procedures already implemented in all 13 districts plus the 87 new ones) to Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts with immediate effect.
It was stated in the G.O. that 1,000 procedures whose treatment costs range from ₹1,000 was brought under the purview of YSR Aarogyasri scheme as a pilot project in West Godavari district and 200 of the procedures in the remaining 12 districts with effect from January 3, 2020.
The YSRAHCT had conducted a review of the 1,000 procedures in consultation with specialists from government, private and network hospitals.
After a through verification of the 1,000 procedures, it was proposed by the specialists to include the 87 new procedures whose cost ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹45,000 in the Aarogyasri scheme.
The government accorded permission for changing the package rates wherever required as per the recommendations of the specialists' committee for each speciality.
