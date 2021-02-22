85.64% voting in fourth phase in Krishna dist.

A policeman carrying an elderly woman in his arms to the polling booth during the fourth phase of the gram panchayat elections, at Gannavaram on Sunday.

At 115, Nani Bee is the oldest voter to exercise her franchise

Krishna district witnessed a voter turnout of 84.97% in the gram panchayat elections conducted in the four phases.

In the fourth phase conducted in the Nuzvid revenue division on Sunday, a turnout of 85.64%, the highest among the four, was registered.

The voter turnout in the first phase (Vijayawada division) was 85.06%, which was the highest in the State.

In the second phase (Gudivada division), it was 84.24%. It was 84.9% in the third phase (Bandar division).

115-year-old Nani Bee was the oldest voter to exercise her franchise in the elections at Davajigudem of Gannavaram mandal, the district officials said.

Collector A.Md. Imtiaz appreciated the woman and her family for setting an example.

Elections were conducted in 275 villages of 14 mandals in Nuzvid division.

As of 8.30 p.m., results for 77 sarpanch elections and 1,724 ward member elections were announced by polling officials.