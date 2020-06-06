800 Catholic churches to be opened from June 8

Bishop Rev. Telagathoti Raja Rao

Rajulapudi Srinivas
VIJAYAWADA

06 June 2020

No entry for senior citizens, children, pregnant women, says Bishop

About 800 Catholic churches in Krishna district will open from June 8 after a gap of 70 days, and prayers will begin by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The managements are making foolproof arrangements for devotees visiting the churches. However, children below 10 years, senior citizens, pregnant women and persons suffering with fever will not to allowed into the churches, said Vijayawada Bishop Rev. Telagathoti Raja Rao.

“We observed the measures being taken by the Catholic churches in other countries and States for reopening of the temples. Dos and don’ts have been circulated to the managements and instructions have been given to arrange boards in this regard,” the Bishop told The Hindu on Saturday.

Guidelines prepared

Review meetings were conducted with the heads of the churches and guidelines had been prepared for functioning of temples. Instructions had been given to the managements to follow the norms framed by the Revenue, Municipal, Police, Medical and Health and Panchayat Raj officials for reopening of the churches, Rev. Raja Rao said.

“No ‘teertham’ will be offered and songs will not be allowed in churches. Divya puja will be performed with limited devotees and no mass prayers will be allowed,” the Bishop said.

COVID protocol must

Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine Rector Fr. Eleti William Jayaraju and Vicar-General Muvvala Prasad said devotees would be allowed in batches and only 50 devotees would be allowed in one batch.

“Barricades have been arranged at the ‘Swaroopams’ (idols of the deities) and celebrations and accommodation will be provided on the temple premises. Instructions of the district officials and COVID-19 protocol have been displayed at Mary Matha Church premises and all the devotees are requested to follow the rules strictly and cooperate with the management,” said Rector Jayaraju.