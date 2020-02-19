780 students attend APNRTS job drive

VIJAYAWADA

19 February 2020 06:57 IST

Over 780 students attended a job placement drive conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugus Society (APNRTS) at VR Siddhartha Engineering College here on Tuesday.

The drive was conducted as part of the training and placements initiative of APNRTS.

According to APNRTS officials, four companies including Norm Software Solutions, Headrun, CADeploy and Inflocuris participated in the drive and preliminary interviews were conducted before the candidates were shortlisted for the next round of the recruitment process.

APNRTS president Venkat S. Medapati said that the companies that took part in the drive are connected to APNRTS and some of them have solely set up companies here to hire local candidates.

He said APNRTS has established a separate career counselling wing called ‘Vidya Vahini’ to provide career counselling to students aspiring to pursue overseas education.

He said that the State government is going to set up two skill universities — one in Visakhapatnam for IT and software skills and another in Tirupati for technical skills — in addition to which 30 skill colleges would be developed.