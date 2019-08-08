7 held for ‘cheating’ people with fake coins

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police and the Governorpet police on Wednesday arrested seven members of a gang on charges of cheating people with fake gold coins.

The gang allegedly committed three such offences in the city.

Police seized 98 fake gold coins and ₹3.5 lakh in cash from the gang, said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

“Claiming that they had obtained gold coins during excavations and wanted to sell them at cheaper price, the gang would strike deals with parties. The other members posing as police personnel would raid the place and escape wit the money the parties had to offer,” he said.

The accused have been identified as Gorle Anil Kumar, S. Venkata Saibaba, G. Trinadha Rao, L. Suresh, L. Suman, all natives of Srikakulam district, and K. Srinu and K. Ganga Maheswara Rao from East Godavari district.