6.8 lakh applications for secretariat posts

The Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration officials are gearing up to conduct tests for filling up the vacancies in village and ward secretariats across the State from September 20.
The notification for filling up 16,208 vacancies in 13 departments of village and ward secretariats was issued on January 10. Of the total, 14,062 vacancies are in village secretariats while 2,146 posts are lying vacant in ward secretariats.
In total, 6.81 lakh applications have been received for the vacancies, of which around 4.56 lakh are for the Category-1 posts (panchayat secretary- Grade V- mahila police, welfare and education assistant and ward administrative secretary).
District selection panels
The District Selection Committees (DSC) have been constituted for supervising the recruitment process, with the respective Collectors as presidents, SPs and Joint Collectors as vice-presidents and departmental heads as the members.
The recruitment tests will be conducted from September 20 to 26.
COVID-19 protocols
The officials said that all the COVID-19 protocols will be followed strictly during the examinations. Cellphones, calculators, other electronic digital equipment will not be allowed. “In Guntur, arrangements are being made for the tests scheduled to be conducted in 212 centres in five clusters of Guntur, Bapatla, Tenali, Narsaraopet and Macherla. In total, 86, 514 candidates will appear for the tests,” said Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.
