638 candidates take UPSC exam in Vijayawada

The examination conducted on Sunday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for recruitment to the posts of Enforcement Officers and Account Officers in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, passed off peacefully at the local test centres in Vijayawada, said Sub-Collector G.S.S. Pravin Chand.

Of the total 1,608 registered candidates, only 638 candidates (39.67 %) took the test in the four examination centres set up in Vijayawada.

The Sub-Collector visited the exam centres at Krishnaveni School and Maris Stella College and supervised the arrangements. Earlier, the exam material was despatched from the strong room to the exam centres under his supervision, along with other officials.