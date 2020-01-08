62 private buses seizedfor violation of norms

Four teams from the Transport Department on Tuesday conducted surprise checks at toll plazas and checkposts and seized 62 private buses operating in violation of norms.

In a statement, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S. Venkateswara Rao, warned owners of private buses against fleecing people by taking undue advantage of the Sankranti festival rush.

Come festival season, private travel companies jack up bus fares and make a killing. The surprise checks were conducted at Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi, the Pottipadu toll plaza, the Garikapadu checkpost and the Keesara toll plaza. The DTC said the surprise checks would continue.

RTC’s discount offer

In a separate statement, AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Regional Manager G. Nagendra Prasad said 710 special buses would ply from Hyderabad to Vijayawada from January 9 to January 14 to clear the festival rush.

After the festival, the corporation would run 800 special buses from Vijayawada to Hyderabad from January 16 to January 21.