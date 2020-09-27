6 boats seized, drivers held for illegal sand dredging

NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

27 September 2020 23:39 IST

In a joint raid, officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and revenue and irrigation department personnel conducted raids on the sand reaches on Godavari river bund on Sunday.

The team, led by Narsapuram Town police, seized six boats for allegedly dredging sand illegally in the river and arrested the sarangs (boat drivers). Officials seized 200 tonnes of sand kept ready for transportation, said SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kareemullah Shariff.

Following the directions of Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, the SEB personnel conducted separate raids at Errakaluva, located at Pothavaram village in Nallajarla mandal and booked cases against 13 tractor owners and drivers for illegally mining sand.

Advertising

Advertising

Police seized 60 tonnes of sand which was being transported illegally without any bills, Mr. Shariff said.

Stern action would be taken against those who resort to illegal sand mining and smuggling in the district, the SP warned.