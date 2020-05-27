52,628 vehicles seized in Vijayawada handed over to owners

The police handed over as many as 52,628 vehicles, seized during the lockdown period, to the owners across the State in the last four days. The vehicles were seized for violating the lockdown rules from March 23 to May 22, said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.
The DGP said 74,565 vehicles were seized by the police in the State.
The police handed over 46,893 two-wheelers, 3,819 three-wheelers, 1,585 four-wheelers, and 331 other vehicles to their owners from May 23 to till date. Still 21,937 vehicles were with the police, Mr. Sawang said. Owners can take their vehicles by submitting necessary documents in the police stations, the DGP said.
