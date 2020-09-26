50 new SIs, RSIs meet DIG

50 trainee SIs reported in Eluru Range

Fifty trainee sub-inspectors (SIs) and reserve sub-inspectors (RSIs) who completed basic training at the Anantapur Police Training College reported for duty before the Eluru Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao on Saturday.

They would be posted in West Godavari, Krishna, Vijayawada city, Rajamahendravaram and East Godavari districts.

Addressing them at the district police headquarters, the DIG said the duty of the police is to save the lives of people and protect their property. He told them to respond to complaints promptly and ensure justice to victims.

“Be sincere and corrupt-free and win the hearts of the people, he said.

West Godavari SP K. Narayan Naik was present.