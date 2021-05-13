50-bed COVID triage centre inaugurated at Vijayawada GGH

13 May 2021 16:36 IST

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz inaugurated a 50-bed COVID triage centre set up on the premises of Government General Hospital in the city on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The triage centre which runs round the clock will assess the severity of the infection, health condition of the COVID infected persons and help them in treatment, hospital admission and others.

The centre also has a medical oxygen supply and persons with mild symptoms will be treated. Infected persons will also be counselled at the help desk.

Mr. Imtiaz said the Centre was set up with the financial support of Ayesh Charugulla, CEO of Empower and Excel, a non-profit organisation that donated ₹ 2.5 lakh.

Empower and Excel, India representative Karanam Krishna Kumar, K. Pavan Kumar, K. Syam Saran, Prabruth, Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar, Sub Collector H.M. Dhyana Chand and others were present.