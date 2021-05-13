Vijayawada

50-bed COVID triage centre inaugurated at Vijayawada GGH

The GGH premises in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz inaugurated a 50-bed COVID triage centre set up on the premises of Government General Hospital in the city on Thursday.

The triage centre which runs round the clock will assess the severity of the infection, health condition of the COVID infected persons and help them in treatment, hospital admission and others.

The centre also has a medical oxygen supply and persons with mild symptoms will be treated. Infected persons will also be counselled at the help desk.

Mr. Imtiaz said the Centre was set up with the financial support of Ayesh Charugulla, CEO of Empower and Excel, a non-profit organisation that donated ₹ 2.5 lakh.

Empower and Excel, India representative Karanam Krishna Kumar, K. Pavan Kumar, K. Syam Saran, Prabruth, Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar, Sub Collector H.M. Dhyana Chand and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 4:36:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/50-bed-covid-triage-centre-inaugurated-at-vijayawada-ggh/article34550256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY