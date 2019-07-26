5 panchayats identified for upgrading as municipalities

The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) has identified five panchayats eligible to be upgraded into municipalities, and has advised the Krishna district authorities to send a proposal by July-end for the upgradation.

In a communication to Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, Municipal Administration Commission, and Director G. Vijaya Kumar have stated that five panchayats have been found to have the potential to be upgraded into municipalities. The five panchayats are Avanigadda, Kaikaluru, Mylavaram, Pamarru, and Vissannapeta Mandal headquarters in Krishna district.

Mr. Imtiaz has been advised to explore the possibilities to recommend the panchayats for upgradation into the municipalities by sending a detailed proposal within the stipulated time, given that the urban local bodies would have to gear up for elections this year.

The Municipal Administration Department has also allowed the district authorities to propose any new areas to merge them into the nearby municipality.