ADVERTISEMENT

4,352 candidates qualify AP Research Common Entrance Test

Published - May 23, 2024 05:12 am IST

VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor V. Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday said of the 8,651 candidates who appeared for Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET)-2023-24, 4,352 qualified the exam.

Of them, 2,226 were male candidates and 2126 were female candidates. Speaking after releasing the RCET results, he said the entrance exam was conducted in 64 subjects from May 3 to May 5 by SVU on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP RCET-2023-24 convenor Devaprasad Raju said the test was conducted to fill the 2,728 vacant Ph.D. seats in various universities in the State. He said interviews for the qualified candidates would be conducted after June 10 and their ranks would be announced. He said the results would be made available on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US