400 fined for not wearing masks in city

Officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have fined over 400 persons found not wearing a face mask and spitting in public places at various locations in the city. The civic body has made wearing a face mask mandatory in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The city has nearly 350 positive cases.

Dial Your Commissioner

It announced that a fine of ₹100 and ₹1,000 would be collected from the public for not wearing masks and spitting at public places. Four teams were formed to enforce the same and a total fine of ₹48,650 was collected so far since May 7.

As many as 400 persons were penalised for not wearing masks.

In order to address the grievances of the public, Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh will attend the grievance redressal calls of citizens from 11 am to 12 noon daily from Monday to Friday hereafter, according to a release.

People can dial 0866-2954114 and lodge their complaints with the Commissioner.