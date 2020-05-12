Vijayawada

400 fined for not wearing masks in city

A woman along with a child comes out without wearing a face mask.

A woman along with a child comes out without wearing a face mask.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

VMC collects ₹48,650 as penalty since May 7

Officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have fined over 400 persons found not wearing a face mask and spitting in public places at various locations in the city. The civic body has made wearing a face mask mandatory in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The city has nearly 350 positive cases.

Dial Your Commissioner

It announced that a fine of ₹100 and ₹1,000 would be collected from the public for not wearing masks and spitting at public places. Four teams were formed to enforce the same and a total fine of ₹48,650 was collected so far since May 7.

As many as 400 persons were penalised for not wearing masks.

In order to address the grievances of the public, Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh will attend the grievance redressal calls of citizens from 11 am to 12 noon daily from Monday to Friday hereafter, according to a release.

People can dial 0866-2954114 and lodge their complaints with the Commissioner.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:51:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/400-fined-for-not-wearing-masks-in-city/article31568676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY