Vijayawada

393 persons booked for not wearing masks

Police on Sunday booked 393 persons for violating the COVID-19 protocol. Following directions of Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, personnel conducted a special drive at junctions and collected ₹32,050 as fines from those who came out without masks.

