Jayaram Komati, an NRI from the State, presented a cheque of ₹35 lakh to Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz.

The funds, donated by Lakireddy Hanimireddy and other NRIs, would be utilised for development of digital classrooms in 100 government high schools in Krishna district. The aim is to give students of State-run schools access to quality education through digital classrooms.