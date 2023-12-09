HamberMenu
34th edition of Vijayawada Book Festival from Dec. 28 to Jan 7

December 09, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Organisers releasing the flyer for the book festival at a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday.

Organisers releasing the flyer for the book festival at a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The 34th edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival will be conducted on the Government Polytechnic College grounds, from December 28 to January 7, said Book Festival Society president Manohar Naidu.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana are likely to inaugurate the festival on December 28, said festival coordinator Vijay Kumar.

Giving details of the ten-day book festival at a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Vijay Kumar said that cultural programmes, seminars and release of books will be arranged every day at the venue, named after the late Varahalu Chetti Book Centre, Visakhapatnam.

Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others will attend the programmes, said society secretary Lakshmaiah.

Walk for Books

Book Festival Society honorary chairman Babji said that a ‘Walk for Books’ will be organised on January 1.

The walk will be conducted from Siddhartha College to the Government Polytechnic College, where thousands of book lovers, students, writers and officials will participate, Mr. Lakshmaiah said.

