331 tonnes of sand seized, one arrested

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids and seized 331 tonnes of sand being smuggled from Krishna river.

They arrested one K. Koteswara Rao, in this connection on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen at Avanigadda police station, SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal said the Avanigadda police intercepted the sand-laden lorries at Tekupalli village and during questioning the accused confessed to the crime.

The accused booked 738 tonnes of sand on the name of a private construction company and used only 438 tonnes.

He allegedly diverted the remaining stocks and was selling the same at higher prices violating the norms, Mr. Jindal said.

Raids conducted

“Based on the information given by the lorry drivers, police conducted raids at 11 points and seized the stocks. They also seized three lorries,” the Additional Superintendent of Police added.

Case has been registered against the accused under various Sections of the AP WALTA Act and AP Mines and Minerals Concession Rules, Mr. Jindal added.