331 tonnes of sand seized, one arrested

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids and seized 331 tonnes of sand being smuggled from Krishna river.
They arrested one K. Koteswara Rao, in this connection on Wednesday.
Briefing newsmen at Avanigadda police station, SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal said the Avanigadda police intercepted the sand-laden lorries at Tekupalli village and during questioning the accused confessed to the crime.
The accused booked 738 tonnes of sand on the name of a private construction company and used only 438 tonnes.
He allegedly diverted the remaining stocks and was selling the same at higher prices violating the norms, Mr. Jindal said.
Raids conducted
“Based on the information given by the lorry drivers, police conducted raids at 11 points and seized the stocks. They also seized three lorries,” the Additional Superintendent of Police added.
Case has been registered against the accused under various Sections of the AP WALTA Act and AP Mines and Minerals Concession Rules, Mr. Jindal added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath