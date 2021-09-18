Vijayawada

32 corporators move no trust motion against Kakinada Mayor

Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Pavani. File. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter KAKINADA 18 September 2021 08:58 IST
Updated: 18 September 2021 08:58 IST

The move came two days after the existing council completed its four-year term on September 15

At least 32 YSRCP corporators, led by Second Deputy Mayor C. Venkata Satya Prasad, on Friday submitted a memorandum to East Godavari Collector Ch . Hari Kiran, appealing him to conduct a special council meeting to pass “no-confidence” motion against Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunkara Pavani.

The move came two days after the existing council completed its four-year term on September 15. TDP Corporator Pavani was elected as Mayor unanimously.

In a notice signed by the 32 corporators and Mr. Venkata Satya Prasad on Friday, the council members appealed to the Collector to conduct the special council meet to move the no-confidence motion. Of the 33 Corporators of the TDP, 22 corporators joined the YSRCP recently. The total wards are 50 in the corporation.

