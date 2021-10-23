3,062 KLU students land jobs

Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University officials releasing a poster on campus recruitment drive, in Vijayawada on Friday October 22, 2021.

VIJAYAWADA

23 October 2021 08:32 IST

90 companies take part in campus recruitment drive

As many as 3,062 students of the Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed University landed jobs in various multi-national companies in the campus recruitment drive, Vice-Chancellor Saradhi Varma has said.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Dr. Varma said that about 90 companies took part in the campus selections for 52 days on the KLU campus at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district. Students of all streams took part in the placement drive. As many as 3,062 students received the offer letters, said Dean (Placements) N.B.V. Prasad.

Director (Admissions) J. Srinivas Rao said that the university was committed to providing 100 % placements to its students, and training was being imparted to the students to make them ready for the job industry.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university was encouraging the students for launching startups with innovative ideas, and more than 1,000 students were doing internship in various firms.