3,000 tonnes of Nuzvid ‘chinna rasalu’ likely to be exported this season

Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjiv Chowdhary on Saturday said that the department had set for itself a target to export 3,000 tonnes of Nuzvid ‘chinna rasalu’ this season.

Addressing the exporters, farmers and other stakeholders at a meeting on promotion of exports in Nuzvid, Mr. Chiranjiv said that the total exports of the ‘chinna rasalu’ variety was 2,000 tonnes in 2019. The meeting was conducted by the Horticulture Department in collaboration with the Mango Research Institute, Nuzvid.

Speaking to The Hindu over telephone, Mr. Chiranjiv said, “The Nuzvid chinna rasala are being exported to Maldives, the U.S., the Middle East, the European Union countries and South-East Asia. However, the U.S. and the Maldives are the prime destinations.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nuzvid MLA M.V. Pratap Appa Rao promised support to the scientists to protect the crops. “The government is preparing to supply more than 25 lakh fruit covers to the farmers in the Nuzvid area alone with the aim of maintaining quality of the yield,” said Mr. Appa Rao.

The cover will be supplied on subsidy. It helps the farmers in protecting the fruit from pests.

The Horticulture Department is supplying one crore fruit bags across the State this season.

YSR Mango Research Institute scientists V. Kanaka Mahalakshmi, horticulture officials, and exporters were present.

An exhibition of various mango varieties being grown in the Nuzvid region was organised on the occasion.